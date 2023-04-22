China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 178,234 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.62.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.
