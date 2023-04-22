China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 178,234 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.62.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

