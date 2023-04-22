Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Down 8.8% in March

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,303,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 320,712 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 528,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,165,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

CCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 92,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.