Cindicator (CND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,470.87

Cindicator (CND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $1,470.87 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

