Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.78

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.78 and traded as high as C$8.84. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 72,768 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cineplex Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.77.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.