Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.78

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.78 and traded as high as C$8.84. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 72,768 shares traded.

CGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.77.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4960806 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

