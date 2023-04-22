Citigroup Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $70.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 189.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after buying an additional 1,103,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.