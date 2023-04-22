City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 539 shares of company stock valued at $48,774. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of City by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of City by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91. City has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that City will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

