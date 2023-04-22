Cloudflare’s (NET) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $102.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

