Coann Capital LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Coann Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,089 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up approximately 6.0% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of NiSource worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.64. 5,092,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,347. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

