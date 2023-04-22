Coann Capital LLC Invests $7.52 Million in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. Essential Utilities accounts for about 3.6% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coann Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $37,855,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after buying an additional 596,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,565. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

