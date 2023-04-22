Coann Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Spire accounts for approximately 2.7% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $69.91. 160,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

