Columbus Macro LLC Buys New Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

