Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMCSA. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.76.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
