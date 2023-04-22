Comparing SES AI (SES) & Its Rivals

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 82 466 1013 51 2.64

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SES AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.71%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -57.05% -13.35% -10.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -9.85 SES AI Competitors $673.86 million $7.09 million 4.60

SES AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SES AI rivals beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

