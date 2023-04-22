Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 19,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 3,397,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,705. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.