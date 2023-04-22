Contrasting Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) and The Competition

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Data Knights Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 721 1296 27 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 32.46%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.43% -12.62% -7.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 356.67 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $77.15 million 0.56

Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 5.26, suggesting that their average share price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

