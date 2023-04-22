Contrasting Rigetti Computing (RGTI) & Its Peers

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 593 885 15 2.50

Profitability

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 337.80%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 254.84%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.77 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.62 billion -$7.63 million -9.08

Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

