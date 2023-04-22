Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.65 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $410.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

