Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Corteva has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

