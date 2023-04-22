Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Insider Activity

Corteva Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

