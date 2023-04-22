Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.99 or 0.00039795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and $109.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00062091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

