Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 1,170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,408.0 days.

Costa Group Price Performance

CTTQF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Costa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Get Costa Group alerts:

Costa Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.