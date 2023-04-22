Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $181,681.20 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,668 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $181,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,240,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $10.49 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Coursera by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.