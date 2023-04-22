Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $181,681.20 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,668 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $181,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,240,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coursera Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $10.49 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.