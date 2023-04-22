Craig Donato Sells 2,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roblox Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.70 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 117,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 180,927 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

