Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $550.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $510.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $482.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 656.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

