Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.87 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $72.51 million and $14.87 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

