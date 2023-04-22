Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.87) to GBX 334 ($4.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.03) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244.14 ($3.02).

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 2.4 %

LON CRST opened at GBX 247 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £634.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,245.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.87), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($85,378.64). 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

