Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

