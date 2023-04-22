Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,702 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

