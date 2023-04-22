Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,295 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of T stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

