Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

