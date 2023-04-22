Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $341.10

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.10 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.21). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 662 shares traded.

Curtis Banks Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £230.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,733.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.