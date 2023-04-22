Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,774,000. QVR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.61. 59,002,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,136,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $335.56.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

