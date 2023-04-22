Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $331.09. 925,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.77 and a 200-day moving average of $304.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $335.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,377 shares of company stock worth $23,883,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

