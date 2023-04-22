Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $632.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $619.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

