CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 133,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 372,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 170,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.