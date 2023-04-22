CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $106.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

