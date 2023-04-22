CX Institutional Buys 441 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,333,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

WM opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average is $157.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

