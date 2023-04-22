CX Institutional Grows Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sealed Air by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.2 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $68.71.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

