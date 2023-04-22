CX Institutional Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CSX by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 3.3 %

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.