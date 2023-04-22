CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

