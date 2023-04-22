D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $25,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

