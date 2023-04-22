D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 543 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

