D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $161.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

