D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $32.32 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

