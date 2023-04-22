D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $102,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

