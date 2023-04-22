D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 17,728 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,988,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
