D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.89.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

