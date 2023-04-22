Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Up 0.8%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 5,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Data Storage Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

