Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $207.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.99 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MORN. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.