Decred (DCR) Market Cap Reaches $277.68 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Decred has a market capitalization of $277.68 million and $1.49 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for $18.64 or 0.00068398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,894,813 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.